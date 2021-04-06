BBB: don't post pictures of vaccine cards

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With all New York adults eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York is sharing this reminder.

“What we're recommending is just don't post the card at all,” said Melanie McGovern, the communications director of BBB of Upstate New York.

It's understandable to want to show off your COVID-19 vaccine card. That shot brings the country one step close to moving past this pandemic. But, that card has a lot of information. A lot of information that could be used inappropriately in the wrong hands.

“We’ve seen Facebook groups where there are people taking screenshots of other people's cards and saying, ‘hey, look, here's a Moderna vaccine or here's a Pfizer one.’ And then they're taking that information and anybody can go online and print the card,” explained McGovern.

With New York offering an Excelsior Pass to those who have received a vaccine, a picture of your card could give all the necessary information to someone else to fill out the pass on their own.

“You want to make sure you're keeping that private,” added McGovern.

McGovern added once you have a card, keep it safe. She recommended keeping it in the same place as your social security card.

