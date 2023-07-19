Batavia City School District providing families with standard school supplies for new school year

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time the Batavia City School District will be providing families standard school supplies for the start of the 2023 school year.

That means more than 2200 students will receive supplies including crayons, markers, pencils and glue sticks when they walk in the door.

"I just wanted to do the right thing for our families," says Jason Smith, Superintendent of Schools at Batavia City School District, "all of the items to be successful in school, just as you need the equipment you need to be successful on the football team, we are going to provide."

It's a big deal for families.

7 News Anchor Jeff Russo went to Austin Park in Batavia where parents he spoke said this program will go a long way in helping them make ends meet.

"It's a great deal," said Stephanie Sero, who has a son entering the 9th grade, "It helps out a lot for the community."

Marianna Montfort agrees. "That's pretty awesome," said the mother of three, "Last year the list was pretty lengthy. I feel like it's more for kindergarten kids, all the glue sticks, and crayons and stuff."

Montfort has a daughter entering Pre-K and a son entering first grade. She says she was told by teachers that her kids will only need a backpack when the first school bell rings. "I was like oh, awesome. I actually already started to get a few things like crayons because they were on sale." "She was like, just keep them, save them for home."

Michael Hopkins is a father of four including a third graders and a sixth grader. He says the school supply costs really add up for his family and says the new program will be a big help. "It's really big. We get the list, we are scrambling, we are struggling. It's definitely a big help financially with inflation and everything going on," said Hopkins.

It's a program that Superintendent Smith tells us will cost the Batavia City School District around $125 per student, but a program he hopes will continue in the future.

"We are just so thrilled to make this happen for our families. Prices of items have gone up, anything we can do to life the burden for our families and make the process for efficient for us as well," said Smith.