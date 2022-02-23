Bar Bill Tavern eyeing Rochester expansion

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wing fans in the Rochester region may soon get their hands on a Buffalo favorite.

Bar Bill Tavern Owner Clark Crook appeared at a February town board meeting to request a permit to operate a restaurant on Empire Boulevard.

It appears @BarBillTavern is eyeing a Rochester expansion. Documents filed in @townofpenfield

show owner Clark Crook has filed for permits to operate in the former MacGregor's location. @wkbw — Sean Mickey (@SeanMickey7) February 23, 2022

The restaurant would be located in the former Macgregor's Grill & Tap Room location across from the Irondequoit Bay.

A public hearing to consider the issuance of a permit will be held in the near future. The restaurant looks to include outdoor dining.

Bar Bill, known for its beef on weck and chicken wings, has been located in East Aurora since 1977.