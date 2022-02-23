Watch
Bar Bill Tavern eyeing Rochester expansion

WKBW
Bar-Bill Tavern opened its Clarence location in January 2020.
Posted at 5:04 PM, Feb 23, 2022
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wing fans in the Rochester region may soon get their hands on a Buffalo favorite.

Bar Bill Tavern Owner Clark Crook appeared at a February town board meeting to request a permit to operate a restaurant on Empire Boulevard.

The restaurant would be located in the former Macgregor's Grill & Tap Room location across from the Irondequoit Bay.

A public hearing to consider the issuance of a permit will be held in the near future. The restaurant looks to include outdoor dining.

Bar Bill, known for its beef on weck and chicken wings, has been located in East Aurora since 1977.

