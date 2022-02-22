Bar association hosting conversation to bridge the gap between the courts and the community

It's inevitable— we'll all have to go court at some point. Bar Association of Erie County wants to make a trip to the courtroom more comfortable and stress free, by hosting a conversation tonight.

They're hoping to bridge a gap between the community and the courts, encouraging people to volunteer to sit on a jury, apply for jobs and ask for help if they need it. The main goal is to build trust within communities of color.

"People are down here to help, people down here that look like them...there's many opportunities that people don't know they can help make the court system diverse," said Judge Craig Hannah, Chief Judge, Buffalo City Courts.

The event is free and topics include employment opportunities, The New York State Court Officer Academy, New York State Specialty Courts, C.O.U.R.T.S program, Jury Service information, Help Center information and Family Court resources. The Franklin H. Williams Judicial Commission 8th JD Advisory group put this together.

Watch virtually or attend a community watch party February 22 at 6:30 at Calvary Baptist Church located at 1184 Genesee St, Buffalo, NY 14211 or at BAEC Headquarters 438 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202.

Register in advance for this meeting, click here.