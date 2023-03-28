Baker at The Globe Market discovers a rare and maybe valuable round egg

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Christopher Wahl figures he's cracked about "fifty or sixty thousand eggs" in the couple of decades that he's been a baker. He works at The Globe Market on Elmwood in Buffalo. Last week while making a quiche he came across a round egg.

According to Chris "I felt it. It felt weird in my hand. I don't tend to look at the eggs before I crack them-just put it in position to crack it, but there was no 'position' to put it in."

After a little research Christopher found out that round eggs are very rare. Google Search says that the odds of finding one are "one in a billion"

Christopher says he's not sure what he'll do with it "People are telling me to sell it but I have no idea who to sell it to. Maybe put it on Ebay of something."

His Mom was more excited about the discovery than Chris was. "She definitely was texting a lot of people and thought it was pretty cool and then demanded that we contact the news.

Holding the rare round egg in his hand Christopher says "It's like a giant ping pong ball."

