Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

BABJ releases statement following meeting with 97 Rock, Cumulus Media

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Inside 97Rock studio.
97ROCK.jpg
Posted at 2:18 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 14:18:17-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Association of Black Journalists (BABJ) has released a new statement following a meeting with management at 97 Rock and Cumulus Media after a racist conversation during the show "Morning Bull."

According to the BABJ, management has implemented several steps to accelerate diversity training in Buffalo along with meetings scheduled with members of Buffalo's Black community.

BABJ leadership says they are happy with the progress being made at 97 Rock and Cumulus Media and are advocating for an increase in diversity among members of the 97 Rock staff.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources