BABJ releases statement following meeting with 97 Rock, Cumulus Media

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Association of Black Journalists (BABJ) has released a new statement following a meeting with management at 97 Rock and Cumulus Media after a racist conversation during the show "Morning Bull."

According to the BABJ, management has implemented several steps to accelerate diversity training in Buffalo along with meetings scheduled with members of Buffalo's Black community.

BABJ leadership says they are happy with the progress being made at 97 Rock and Cumulus Media and are advocating for an increase in diversity among members of the 97 Rock staff.