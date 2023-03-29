Award-winning author returns home and becomes a bookstore owner in Medina

MEDINA, NY (WKBW-TV) — A New York Times best-selling , award-winning author runs Author's Note, Medina's independent bookstore. Julie Berry published her first book "The Amaranth Enchantment" in 2009 and she's been busy writing ever since.

She says "Since then I've had about thirty books come out-ranging from novels for middle graders and there's teens and adults and there's a bunch of picture books and early readers for younger kids."

A couple years ago Julie and her family moved back to her hometown of Medina and she took over the local bookstore giving it a new look and new name. About the move home she says "I never saw this coming in my life but I love being here."

Julie says "I always dreamed of owning a bookstore and this opportunity to open the bookstore in my own hometown just seemed too serendipitous to pass up."

The author says she still has plenty of time to write. Her most recent books are "A Night Frolic" for younger readers and "Burglars and Bluestockings,” the third in a trilogy.

Julie Berry says she enjoys talking to friends, fans and customers "It's all about the energy that you bring to book selling and spreading the love of books with schools and communities."

Author's Note is at 519 Main Street Medina NY USA, 14103 You can get more information about their upcoming events on Facebook and at their website.