Auxiliary Boston Bishop visits Lackawanna’s OLV

LACKAWANNA, NY (WKBW) — Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna is hosting the auxiliary bishop from the Archdiocese of Boston. Bishop Robert Reed is also president of the Catholic TV Network.

Bishop Reed and his TV production team are recording footage for their Catholic Destinations program to promote the Lackawanna landmark built by the Venerable Father Nelson Baker, who remains on the ‘Road to Sainthood’.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley met with this Boston church leader to talk about how his diocese bounced back from a massive clergy abuse scandal in the early 2000’s.

WKBW Boston Archdiocese Auxiliary Bishop Robert Reed.

“Hello, I’m Bishop Reed...please join me in walking the way of Jesus’s passion,” stated Reed as he recorded his work.

The Boston Archdiocese Auxiliary Bishop Reed stood in awe of the Basilica in Lackawanna

"We do not have anything that approaches this beauty and glory in the Archdiocese of Boston. Let me just say,” remarked Bishop Reed.

WKBW Boston Archdiocese Auxiliary Bishop Reed looks up at the massive dome inside OLV.

Bishop Reed is using the magnificent basilica as the backdrop of his upcoming Catholic Destinations program, invited by his long-time college friend Msgr. David LiPuma, pastor of OLV.

"We're just grateful that he came, and this crew came, because it's another way to get the legacy of Father Baker out and about so, people know more and more across the country and know more about father baker, so hopefully someday we'll get those miracles to get them beatified and canonized,” replied Msgr. LiPuma.

The Boston Archdiocese is considered the 4th largest Catholic community in the nation, with more than a million Catholics.

WKBW Boston Archdiocese Auxiliary Bishop Reed.

“We’ve had to consolidate parishes into what we call collaboratives. Many priests in the Archdiocese of Boston, I’m sure, like buffalo, have multiple assignments. I do myself, and that's just the way it is,” explained Bishop Reed.

But at the same time, Bishop Reed said he believes his diocese is beginning to see an increase in those interested in becoming priests.

“I feel like we're on the cusp of a resurgence in vocations to the priesthood. The last few years in Boston, we've ordained a fair number of guys, and we have, I think, 16 or 17 coming in for Boston next year,” noted Bishop Reed.

WKBW Boston Archdiocese Auxiliary Bishop Reed.

The Archdiocese of Boston suffered one of the worst clergy abuse scandals in early 2000. As the Buffalo Diocese faces its own bankruptcy and church closings, I asked Bishop Reed how his faithful have recovered.

“I think the greatest hope that we have is that we will never make these mistakes again, or we will do our very best to protect young people, protect vulnerable adults, and to be sure that the past does not repeat itself,” reflected Bishop Reed.

“What is your hope for Buffalo's Diocese as we go through this difficult time?” Buckley asked. “I hope that our Lady of Victory, who is honored here in this gorgeous shrine, this basilica, that she will intercede for this diocese,” responded Bishop Reed.

WKBW OLV's dome.

Among his media work in Boston, I also asked Bishop Reed about the oldest Catholic newspaper he leads.

“Thank you for reminding that we have the oldest catholic newspaper – The Boston Pilot and the Catholic TV Network has been around for 60 years. We celebrated our 60th anniversary this past January 1. The first Mass was celebrated on television that day in 1955, so we are very blessed to have that,” noted Bishop Reed.

