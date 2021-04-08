Author with Aspergers is inspiring others with his books and message

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WKBW-TV) — Robert Kneitinger has had four children's books on Amazon. The first two sold out and he's in the process of writing and illustrating two new books.

Diagnosed with Aspergers, Robert recalls his school years were difficult. He says "I was labeled as being different, they made my life so hard."

He says in recent years, life got easier since he connected with People Inc. and his mentor Don Jackson. Don encouraged Robert to start drawing. The result was a children's book which was followed by more.

Robert has a website call "Robert Cares" and he recently spoke to students at West Seneca West and gave them some advice. He said "I told them if you find something you are passionate about in your future, just go for it."

The author plans to give part of the proceeds to "help children and adults with developmental disabilities." Robert says "My boss is lining up more high schools for me to talk to."

His life has had challenges, but Robert says that since he discovered art and writing "Everyday just get's better and better."

You can connect with Robert Kneitinger at his website and find his books on Amazon.