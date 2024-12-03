Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Authentic items from 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' on display at Vidler's in East Aurora once again

GRINCH VIDLERS 1.png
Vidler's 5 &amp; 10
GRINCH VIDLERS 1.png
Posted

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Vidler's 5 & 10 in East Aurora announced that authentic items from Jim Carrey's film "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" are once again on display in its front windows.

GRINCH VIDLERS 2.png

The items, which belong to collector David Howes, were displayed in Vidler's two front windows last year. This year the display has expanded to four windows!

Vidler's said the center-piece of Howes' collection, the Grinch sleigh, will tentatively be on display behind the store on Sunday, December 8, WEATHER PERMITTING.

The sleigh was also displayed behind the store last year, you can see a photo from last year below.

IMG_1935_Original.jpg

Stay tuned to Vidler's social media pages for updates on the sleigh viewing, which may not be confirmed until Sunday morning.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!