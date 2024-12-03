Authentic items from 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' on display at Vidler's in East Aurora once again

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Vidler's 5 & 10 in East Aurora announced that authentic items from Jim Carrey's film "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" are once again on display in its front windows.

The items, which belong to collector David Howes, were displayed in Vidler's two front windows last year. This year the display has expanded to four windows!

Vidler's said the center-piece of Howes' collection, the Grinch sleigh, will tentatively be on display behind the store on Sunday, December 8, WEATHER PERMITTING.

The sleigh was also displayed behind the store last year, you can see a photo from last year below.

Stay tuned to Vidler's social media pages for updates on the sleigh viewing, which may not be confirmed until Sunday morning.