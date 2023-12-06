Watch Now
Authentic items from 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' on display at Vidler's in East Aurora

Vidler's 5 &amp; 10
Posted at 3:40 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 15:52:49-05

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Vidler's 5 & 10 in East Aurora recently announced that authentic items from Jim Carrey's film "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" are on display in its front windows.

"We’re delighted that collector David Howes has some of his extensive array of Grinch costumes and props on display in our main front windows. These are not duplications, but authentic items used in the original Jim Carrey film, How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)."
According to Vidler's, the Grinch sleigh will be on display behind the store on Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting.

