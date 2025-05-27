Aurora receives $4.5 million state grant to revitalize local businesses and community spaces

WEST FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Aurora will receive a $4.5 million boost through New York State’s NY Forward program, an initiative aimed at revitalizing rural communities by supporting local businesses, enhancing tourism, and improving public spaces.

Among the seven projects selected for funding is the Blueberry Treehouse Farm, a one-of-a-kind ecotourism destination run by husband-and-wife duo Jyl and Ricardo Rivera. The couple was awarded $784,000 to restore a historic general store on their property.

“It was a general store, then later converted into apartments,” said Ricardo. “Now, the program is helping us bring it back to make the area more walkable, more commercial, and more community-focused.”

The building hasn’t served as a retail space since the 1990s. The Riveras said this project will not only honor West Falls’ past, but also help reshape its future.

Just down the road, another historic fixture is also being renovated. The Dog Bar, a family-owned restaurant that’s been serving the West Falls community since the 1800s, will use nearly $400,000 in grant money to modernize the building while preserving its original character.

Owner Linda Schenne said the upgrades will focus on energy efficiency, including new siding, windows, insulation and improving accessibility for all patrons.

“We want to preserve the building as it was,” Schenne said. “My husband’s family worked hard to build it up, and now the next generation is stepping in. I’d love to see it continue to bring people together for another 125 years.”

Other projects funded through NY Forward include improvements to Veterans Park, West Falls Center for the Arts, and the construction of a new multi-use trail connecting key areas of the hamlet.

Governor Kathy Hochul launched the NY Forward program to help rural towns like Aurora and West Falls build a stronger future without losing sight of their roots. With projects now moving into action, local leaders and business owners say the momentum is just beginning.

<b>Want to learn more about these community revitalization projects? You can read more here.</b>