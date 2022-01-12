Athenex enters into an agreement for ImmunityBio to takeover Dunkirk facility

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Athenex, a global biopharmaceutical company, has entered into an agreement for ImmunityBio to assume its lease of a manufacturing facility in Dunkirk and certain related assets.

The agreement is for $38 million and the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, according to a release.

ImmunityBio, a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company, "will assume all capital expenditure and hiring obligations of Athenex pursuant to its agreements with New York State," once the transaction closes. The previous obligations that ImmunityBio is now taking on include the creation of 450 direct jobs and a $1.52 billion investment over ten years.

According to a release, ImmunityBio believes that the acquisition of the facility will fast track the company’s timeline for building production capacity at a significant scale. It plans to further invest in the facility and anticipates it will begin producing COVID vaccine drug substance in the fourth quarter of 2022.

We are pleased to expand our global manufacturing capacity of biologics and vaccines with the addition of this state-of-the-art facility to our ecosystem of manufacturing facilities. The Dunkirk facility will establish a global pandemic preparedness manufacturing plant for novel vaccines and immunotherapy products. We are looking forward to working with the Dunkirk community and State of New York to make western New York a global biotech manufacturing center. - Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D., Founder, Executive Chairman and Global Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at ImmunityBio

Athenex will continue to operate its existing Athenex Pharmaceutical Division (APD) and Athenex Pharmaceutical Solutions (APS) divisions. This agreement does not impact Athenex's corporate headquarters in Buffalo.

The companies have also entered into a preliminary agreement to allow APS the ability to manufacture its 503B products at the facility.

We are pleased to announce this agreement regarding the Dunkirk facility, which we believe will allow us to execute on our strategy and create value for the specialty pharmacy division of Athenex. We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with the Dunkirk team as a contract manufacturing partner. We believe this transaction is aligned with Athenex’s commitment to unlock value for its shareholders and will put Athenex in a better financial position to deliver on its goals in the upcoming year. - Jeffrey Yordon, Chief Operating Officer, President Athenex Pharmaceutical Division