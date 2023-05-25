At The Purple Doorknob in Ellicottville they sell only socks and nothing but socks

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY (WKBW-TV) — In 2014 The Purple Doorknob in Ellicottville stopped being an antique shop and morphed into the regions largest sock store. They advertise over 2500 pairs of socks!

"Sock Curator" Nikki Himes has been with The Purple Doorknob for six years, the last three as manager. She says "I do love socks, I have always loved socks."

The wide array of socks include those for kids and adults in a variety of sizes. Nikki says that in recent years even "suit wearing men" have opted for socks with personality. They do offer a few plain colored socks for men and woman.

Robin Jones from Ohio doesn't wear socks this time of year but she "likes to buy them." This visit she picked up nine pair-mostly with dogs on them. She says "I like the Corgis, we had Dachshunds. I like the dogs better than cats."

The Purple Doorknob is at 9 Monroe St, Ellicottville, NY 14731 and you can check out their inventory on line at their website.