At least one person hurt in Hertel Avenue shooting in Buffalo

Posted at 5:53 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 05:53:32-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are blocking the corner of Hertel Avenue and Shoshone Street in Buffalo for a reported shooting.

Our 7 News photographer at the scene witnessed several police cars and crime scene tape blocking off the area.

AMR tells us it responded to a shooting call in this area and transferred at least one person to the hospital. It is unclear what their condition is.

We reached out to Buffalo Police for more information and will update when it comes in. This is a developing story.

