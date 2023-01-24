Watch Now
At least 20 people displaced from apartment fire in Springville

Posted at 3:39 AM, Jan 24, 2023
SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — At least 20 people are without a home after a late-night fire in Springville.

The Springville Volunteer Fire Company told 7News they responded to the fire at an apartment complex on North Buffalo Street around 11 p.m. Monday.

Everyone was able to get out of the apartment and no injuries were reported, according to the fire company.

The company said the building that caught fire is considered a total loss.

Residents in the apartment building next door were also forced out of their homes.

Crews said this was because they had to "cut their water" to fight the fire, but residents should be able to go back inside Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

