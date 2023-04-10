Watch Now
As the celebration of the Polish community is underway here's how you can spend your Dyngus Day in WNY

Posted at 4:29 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Dyngus Day is underway here in the Queen City!

"Buffalo is the Dyngus day capital of the world," the founder of Dyngus Day Buffalo Eddy Dobosiewicz said.

Events:

Dyngus Day Pussy Willow Passinformation:
The community can purchase a $15 admission at all Tops Supermarkets or any participating Dyngus Day Buffalo Official Festival Site. After you will receive a wristband and will be allowed in for free at participating venue all day and night and unlimited use of festival shuttles.

