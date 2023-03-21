Buffalo's Dyngus Day Parade set for April 10

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizers for Buffalo's Dyngus Day Parade announced the parade is set for April 10.

The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Drive and then head west along Broadway to Fillmore Avenue.

Organizers announced that for the first time in four years, the Pussy Willow Pass Shuttle system return to transport festival goers between official venues and the parade. "The shuttles are a free service to anyone displaying their Pussy Willow Pass or voucher, which can be purchased at any official venue or any Tops Market," a release says.

You can find more information on the events scheduled here.