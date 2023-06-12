As Buffalo AKG Art Museum prepares for the future, she is the caretaker of their past

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — She grew up right near the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, and that's one reason Gabrielle Carlo is happy to be the archivist there. She says "Just being a part of preserving history and contributing to the community I think is really special."

The archives are in the basement of Clifton Hall. Gabrielle says that unlike an ordinary library, the materials stored here are irreplaceable, adding "Everything in this room is unique to our institution."

The collection includes books, files, objects and photographs. Part of Gabrielle's job is to get the massive amounts of material digitized eventually. Until then she says, smiling "I know where everything is. It's in my mind."

In the archives you will find a chunk of the marble from the original construction (1901-1905). Artist Marisol, creator of the museum's "Generals", left her entire estate to the AKG-which includes a rack of her designer clothes.

One of the most famous objects in the archive is a box of more than 300 zany writing implements once used in the museum's library. Gabrielle says "They gave visitors that were reading books these crazy pens and pencils so they would bring them back."

The Buffalo AKG Art Museum archives are not open to the public, however for people doing special research, Gabrielle says you can make an appointment.