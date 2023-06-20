ARTS for Learning WNY celebrates 60 years of making the arts available to young people

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Arts for Learning WNY has been making the arts available to young people for sixty years. Executive Director Amelia Schrader says "Especially for economically disadvantaged areas in the community. Eighty percent of our programming is free to these communities."

The organization was originally more focused on performances but now they work with as many as sixty teaching artists. Schrader says "We really transformed from having just audiences to actually having the youth, K-12 participate in our programming."

Generally they work in the schools but can also be found engaging in libraries and community centers. "We are able to spark that creativity in young children and have them engage and learn in a different way that they might not have had access to."

Saturdays through the month of June they are offering Arts at The Broadway Market. That will incorporate interactive art projects and entertainment.

There is more information at their website.