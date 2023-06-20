Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

ARTS for Learning WNY celebrates 60 years of making the arts available to young people

"the arts are incredibly empowering and transformational."
DSC00095-2.jpg
Kalvin Booker
DSC00095-2.jpg
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 16:19:46-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Arts for Learning WNY has been making the arts available to young people for sixty years. Executive Director Amelia Schrader says "Especially for economically disadvantaged areas in the community. Eighty percent of our programming is free to these communities."

The organization was originally more focused on performances but now they work with as many as sixty teaching artists. Schrader says "We really transformed from having just audiences to actually having the youth, K-12 participate in our programming."

Generally they work in the schools but can also be found engaging in libraries and community centers. "We are able to spark that creativity in young children and have them engage and learn in a different way that they might not have had access to."

Saturdays through the month of June they are offering Arts at The Broadway Market. That will incorporate interactive art projects and entertainment.

There is more information at their website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow Up