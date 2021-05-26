Artpark requiring people to be fully-vaccinated for large shows this summer

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Artpark is requiring people to be fully-vaccinated if they want to see a show with a capacity of more than 500 people this season.

The venue released information Wednesday morning saying that park leaders carefully reviewed New York State's recent reopening mandates. It was decided that only fully-vaccinated patrons would be admitted to public events with a capacity above 500 people.

The venue says the policy will remain in effect until there are further changes in the New York State-sanctioned guidelines, and that it will help ensure that patrons, artists, employees and volunteers feel safe.

Anyone 16 or older must provide proof of having completed the COVID-19 vaccination series at least two weeks before the date of the performance or event. Patrons will be asked to present an Excelsior Pass or their vaccination card and a photo ID. Temperature checks will also take place.

Ticket holders who will not be fully-vaccinated by the date of their event are able to get a full refund for their ticket purchase. Anyone with questions can contact Artpark at (716)754-9000 or artpark@artpark.net.