Artists's one-of-a-kind "Triangle House" is on the market

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — There is no other house like it in Western New York,. Owner Ben Perrone says "All my neighbors liked it. They would walk by and comment 'great house'."

It looks like a space aged structure on the outside. Some people have said it looks like some sort of chapel. Ben smiles and says "You know when you're creative, things happen."

Ben is an artist and it was his idea to build a the "Triangle House" and architect Kevin Conners of eco_logic Studio made it happen. Kevin says "I've also always had this idea about divergence and convergence-so that was fun to play with here."

The house is 2000 square feet with one bedroom, three bathrooms, a studio/garage and an incredible amount of daylight inside considering that on the outside there are not many window visible.

Ben will turn 90 in October and would like to sell the house and downsize. The Triangle House is on the market for $670,000. It's at the corner of School Street and Plymouth Avenue in Buffalo.

There is more information at Ben's website.

