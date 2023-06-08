Artist Rita Argen Auerbach has a new show at the Burchfield-Penney Art Center,

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Rita Argen Auerbach has been painting for more than a half a century. She says her show opening at the Burchfield-Penney Art Center features her "best stuff".

What makes this show special for the artist is that seventeen of the works on display have been donated by her three children, from their private collections. Those paintings will become part of the museum's permanent collection.

Rita has already donated materials to the gallery "My albums, my sketchbooks my publications, to the archives." Meanwhile the artist adds "I want to continue to make the best I can in watercolors"

She spent many years as an art teacher and has always worked mainly in one of the most challenging mediums-watercolor. Rita says "That is my primary medium, it's the one that challenges me. It's new and exciting every time I open up a piece of paper."

"Rita Argen Auerbach-Legacy" will run through September 24th. For more information about the show and the Burchfield-Penney Art Center, you can go to their their website.

For more information about Rita Argen Auerbach you can check out her web site.