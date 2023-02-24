Artist mostly-paralyzed from the neck-down overcomes challenges to paint again

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a life-changing injury, artist and professor George Hughes was determined to paint again.

In 2017, a fall in his basement left the painter largely paralyzed from the neck-down. He was hospitalized for four months - initially unable to even eat or drink by himself. Instead of letting that accident define him, Hughes was determined to push through, and paint again.

"When you have a traumatic situation, near-death situation, you realize the significance of why you are here as an artist," he explained. "All I needed was to be able to raise my arm. My mind was still there. It was still the same George mind. But I needed my body to follow suit."

Hughes worked through his injuries, and within seven months was painting again.

Now, he works with an assistant who handles many of the things he's unable to do - like mix paint colors or tape off parts of a canvas. Hughes directs his assistants when it comes to creating the colors and the plan he envisions for his work. The assistants also help him maneuver around the studio so he's able to see his work from different angles.

His latest exhibit - titled 'Identity, Power, and Reconciliation' can be seen right now at the Buffalo Arts Studio. Curator Shirley Verrico says the exhibit title is personal for Hughes

"He also had to reconcile being an artist without necessarily being the person who creates every brush stroke. He's had to learn how to translate that through his assistants," she explained.

"Even with my accident - I have to reconcile with it. And keep on working as hard as I can," explained Hughes. "On a personal note it was like getting another chance. Through your art you have a voice," he said.

Hughes' exhibit will be on display through March 1st.


