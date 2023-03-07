Artist Julia Bottoms is getting ready for a big show at Burchfield Penney Art Center

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Julia Bottoms has her work cut out for her. The artist is preparing for a huge show of her most recent creations at Burchfield Penney Art Center in July.

Julia has loved drawing and painting as long as she can remember. "Even before kindergarten I knew that was what I loved. Ever since I was a kid I would always sketch faces."

You may have seen some of her amazing portraits on the Freedom Wall. One of only four artists involved in the project, and the only woman, she says "That was one of the projects I was most proud of. The thing that really separates that one for me is the amount that the community was a part of it."

For her upcoming show she's painting ten huge portraits in a classical style. Julia says that traditionally people of color have been left out of classical art. "Speaking to the same mission of my entire work. Which is to bring representation to black identity. Talk about the mainstream depiction of us, and how they are not accurate."

Julia's work space is at The Buffalo Arts Studio where they are preparing for their annual Live on Five art auction which get's underway March 9th and ends on March 11th with a big party.

You can see more of Julia Bottoms' work at her website. And find details about Live on Five at the Buffalo Arts Studio website.