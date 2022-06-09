Artist Darcie Rosinski is excited about returning to the Allentown Art Festival

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — When Darcie Rosinski took a ceramics course at college, she knew she had found her career. She says "I was really naive in the beginning, I was just like I'm going to make pottery and my professor looked at me like I had three heads."

Apparently it all worked out because the artist is packing up her pottery and getting ready for a return engagement to the Allentown Art Festival this weekend.

Darcie says "I'm really excited to be able to talk to people again. And have interactions and have people use my work...that's why I make it."

Her distinctive porcelain pieces are hand painted with eye-catching artwork. Her best sellers are the coffee mugs and planters. She points out "Functionality is like my main goal here, I love being able to use artwork."

On her last appearance at the popular festival, three years ago, she says the wind caught one of her shelves, adding "And I lost a ton of inventory...and it was so loud because it's ceramic...so it was just falling on concrete and everybody is just looking at me...I'm so embarrassed...I was like alright, another lesson for the books."

