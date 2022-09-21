Artist Charles Clough is welcoming participants to join his "abstract adventure"

EAST AURORA, NY (WKBW-TV) — Charles Clough has dedicated his life to his art. For the past seven years he's had studios at the Roycroft Campus and has been working on a seasonal collaborative project.

Charles works in abstract expressionism and has often heard people say "My kid could do that". He decided to make it happen and allow people, painters and non-painters to join in on a project.

As many as two dozen participants will have a chance to paint on the same painting. Each layer is allowed to dry before the next person puts on their paint. Charles will finish it off. He says "I gouge the surface so there is kind of a mottled effect."

The project is documented, photographed and put together in book form. Currently Charles is working on his Fall version of the project and looking forward to hearing from potential participating "artists." He says "I like to make art. It's very gratifying."

If you would like to join in on the "Abstract Adventure" you can contact Charles Clough at his website. Or Call him at 646-283-6964

