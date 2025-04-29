Art of Research exhibit inspires students at Buffalo Museum of Science

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nearly 130 students from Buffalo Public Schools took part in the University at Buffalo’s Art of Research showcase — an immersive experience connecting young learners with visual and hands-on representations of academic research.

The annual event features work from University at Buffalo’s graduate students and scholars, with an emphasis on making research feel accessible and inspiring to all ages.

From building DNA necklaces to interacting with robots, students experienced the creative and innovative side of science while learning how their own interests could align with college programs and future careers.

“I’m going to study psychology,” one student shared, while others voiced plans to enter biochemistry, nursing, and optometry.

Savannah Turner, a senior at Research Lab High School, said she’s pursuing a degree in forensic psychology.

“I’ve always been drawn to mental health…and I also like a lot of crime," Turner said. "So, integrating that together and finding out that there's actually a field in forensic psychology, I knew that was for me.”

The event aimed to give students a glimpse into college life and help them imagine themselves in academic spaces.

“We want these students to see that research is accessible,” said Elizabeth Colucci, the University's assistant dean for graduate professional development. “Research is a way for somebody to dig deep into what they're interested in.”

As students engaged with interactive displays and artwork representing complex research topics, organizers emphasized the broader goal to spark curiosity and build connections between classroom learning and real-world discovery.

The university said this partnership with the Buffalo Museum of Science is part of a larger effort to reach into the community and inspire the next wave of thinkers, leaders and innovators.