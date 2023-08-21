Arrest made after suspected overdose death in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced an arrest has been made after a suspected overdose death.

Police said officers responded to the 400 block of Linden Avenue around 8 a.m. on Saturday for a man not breathing. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and initial investigation determined the man was sold a mixture of fentanyl and cocaine.

On Sunday, police arrested 35-year-old Ashley Holmes in connection to the suspected overdose death. Holmes was charged with the following:



Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Earlier this month the Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force said the county may see a higher number of opioid deaths this year than in any previous year since data started being recorded.

READ MORE: Opioid overdoses rising in Erie County, leaders warn of cocaine containing fentanyl found in county

According to the Erie County Department of Health, cocaine containing fentanyl is being found in the county and is killing people "nearly every day." As of the end of July, 245 Erie County residents had died of a confirmed or suspected overdose. Toxicology reports available for those fatal overdose victims show that 81% also had cocaine in their system.

Erie County offers free Narcan by mail. The drug can be used to reverse the effects of opioid poisoning. County residents can text 716-225-5473 to receive free Narcan.

Support is also available on the Buffalo & Erie County Addictions Hotline 24/7 by calling 716-831-7007.

You can find out more about the Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force here.