Arrest made after shoplifting incident at Dick's Sporting Goods in Quaker Crossing Plaza

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Orchard Park police announced an arrest has been made after a shoplifting incident at Dick's Sporting Goods in the Quaker Crossing Plaza Saturday.

According to police, around 5:00 p.m. Saturday an employee reported a man entered the store and allegedly filled a shopping cart with merchandise, exited the store without paying for it and loaded an awaiting vehicle. The man was approached by employees and allegedly ignored them while continuing to load the vehicle and then left.

Buffalo police located the vehicle a short time later and the suspect and all of the merchandise was found. 36-year-old Darrell Harge was arrested and charged with third degree grand larceny and transported to Orchard Park where he was arraigned.

Police say Harge had two previous felony convictions and 11 outstanding warrants and was transported to the Erie County Holding Center after his arraignment.

Thursday Orchard Park police announced they were investigating after robberies and carjacking in the same shopping plaza. No information was given on if this incident is related to either of those incidents.