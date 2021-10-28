Orchard Park police investigating after robberies and carjacking in Quaker Crossing Plaza

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Orchard Park police are investigating after two robberies and a carjacking in the Quaker Crossing Shopping Plaza.

The first incident occurred Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. at the Target store located at 5622 Amanda Lane. Police said two males asked an employee to open an electronics case and then allegedly sandwiched the employee between them and removed merchandise from the case. They allegedly fled out an emergency exit into a vehicle waiting outside that had its license plates covered with tint. The vehicle was described as a maroon colored sedan with out of state plates.

The second incident occurred around 7:00 p.m. at the Kohl's store located at 3430 Amelia Drive. Police said two males entered the store and allegedly began to conceal merchandise on themselves. While one male was removing tags, the other fled the store on foot and allegedly carjacked a woman and her children by threatening to kill them. According to police, after stealing the vehicle the suspect struck a parked vehicle and was then involved in a crash on Lake Avenue and fled on foot.

The second suspect was located by responding officers leaving the store in a separate vehicle and taken into custody. He was charged with attempted larceny and conspiracy, he was released on an appearance ticket.