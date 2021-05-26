Architectural treasure is 124 years old and still in operation for the Buffalo Fire Department

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW-TV} — It's not the oldest fire station in the Buffalo Fire Department but it is one of the most spectacular. Firefighter James Rice says "It was built during Buffalo's industrial era. They were very proud of their fire service and fire departments."

The structure was built in 1897. In those days it was horses that pulled the engines. Captain Jeff Szalay says "They used to have competitions back in the day to see how fast they could get the teams ready."

The stalls which once held the teams of horses here are now gone, but the doors to those stalls remain. There are hoof marks on some of them, according to James Rice the horses "would get excited-so these are hoof marks, and then hit the door and try to get the door open."

Upstairs where they used to store hay and feed for the horses there is now an exercise room and Captain's quarters. There is also a fire pole which according to the Captain "Isn't the only one left in the city but it is the only one that's still operational."

Engine 28 is at 1170 E Lovejoy St, Buffalo, NY 14206. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2001.