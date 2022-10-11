Arbitration ruling means back pay for city cops

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo police got a pay raise without a new contract thanks to a state arbitration panel ruling. But it came as a surprise to some city lawmakers.

Tuesday Buffalo Common Council members shifted through the details during a finance committee meeting.

The council's finance committee questioned city finance leaders to explain how much the city owes buffalo cops in back pay after their current contract expired in 2019.

WKBW Buffalo Common Council finance committee.

“But we wanted to know the bottom line and how it impacted the city's finances,” explained Rasheed Wyatt, University Common Council member.

Wyatt chairs the finance committee. Wyatt and other lawmakers wanted a breakdown of the cost.

The arbitrator awarded buffalo police a total of $13.1 million. It breaks down to $8.8 million in back pay and a pay increase of $4.2 million for 2019 and 2020.

I asked Niagara District Common Council member David Rivera how the arbitrator knew the city could afford that amount.

WKBW David Rivera, Niagara District Common Council member.

“They looked at casino revenue. They looked at state aid. They looked at sales tax. They looked ARP (American Rescue Plan) money, so they felt confident that the city could pay out this award,” Rivera responded.

The Common Council still needs to approve the spending. but in the meantime, the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) and the city need to hammer out a new contract deal.

I spoke to PBA President John Evans about contract talks.

“The job is much more difficult these days than it's ever been,” reflected Evans. “I believe the job absolutely warrants a raise and compensation across the board."

WKBW PBA President John Evans.

The city is hoping to implement police reforms in a new contract. That would include calls for a possible residency rule and police evaluations.

“We've not closing the door on that either — a lot of places have them and they're functioning, so it's just I guess who does them is what we'd probably be more concerned with,” replied Evans.

But Evans says other big changes that might be tough to negotiate include changing some police positions to civilian jobs

Evans says they will be asking for additional pay raises because Buffalo police are still paid less than their nearby suburban counterparts as well as Rochester, Syracuse, Albany, and Yonkers.

“We're underpaid — really the city taxpayers are getting a bargain. We could get a substantial raise and still really not be at par with them,” noted Evans.

WKBW BPD pay scale.

Starting pay for city police is $46,628. In Rochester city, police starting pay is more than $56,000.

“I hope that we can come to a compromise somewhere that's favorable and that the city can afford,” Rivera remarked.

The first session of contract talks between the city and PBA took place this month. Another round is planned for November

WKBW Buffalo police car.

City spokesperson Mike DeGeorge issued a response to the arbitration award.