Aquarium of Niagara welcomes two Humboldt penguin chicks, first hatching in two years

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y (WKBW) — On Friday, the Aquarium of Niagara announced the hatching of two Humboldt penguin chicks at the facility in Niagara Falls.

The chicks, for now named Chick A and Chick B, hatched earlier in April. Their parents are Blanca and PJ, Jr., a bonded pair that last hatched and raised chicks in 2020.

Chick A and Chick B will be named once their sex is determined through a blood test. They weighed 83 and 85 ounces at their first weigh-in earlier this month.

The chicks will stay in the nest with their parents for the next few weeks and will not be out for public view. Until making their public debut, the aquarium says it will be providing updates on social media.

The Aquarium of Niagara opened its Penguin Coast exhibit in 2018. There are now 14 adult penguins living there, not including Chick A and Chick B. The exhibit has the capacity for 25 penguins.