Aquarium of Niagara reveals name of new penguin chick that was selected by the public

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The votes are in, and the Aquarium of Niagara announced its new penguin chick is named “Cantuta.”

"The cantuta (Cantua buxifolia), otherwise known as the sacred flower of the Incas or the Peruvian magic tree, is the national flower of Peru, where native Humboldt penguins can be found in their natural environment," the aquarium said. "The name also pays homage to the chick’s great-grandmother, 'Rosebud,' who hatched at the Aquarium in the 1990s."

There was a two-week voting period in which the public was able to pay $1 per vote to select their favorite of three names: “Cantuta,” “Machu,” and “Sesenta.”

The aquarium said Cantuta received more than half of the nearly 700 votes submitted. The money raised will support the ongoing care of Cantuta and the aquarium’s 13 adult penguins.

