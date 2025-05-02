There is a new penguin chick at the Aquarium of Niagara and you can help name it

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Aquarium of Niagara announced it has a new Humboldt penguin chick, and you can help name it!

The aquarium said the chick hatched last month after a roughly 40-day incubation period and weighed 87 grams at its first weigh-in. Its sex will be determined by a blood test later this summer and it is being cared for by its parents, Blanca and PJ, Jr.. According to the aquarium, this is the fifth chick for the bonded pair who arrived from Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo in 2019.

The aquarium said the chick’s hatching is a victory for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) [aza.org] Species Survival Plan (SSP) as Humboldt penguins are designated as vulnerable to extinction on the IUCN’s Red List of Threatened Species.

“Moments like this highlight an exciting chapter for both our animals and the entire Aquarium. Our penguins help us connect guests to the importance of protecting aquatic life, and this chick is a powerful symbol of that mission. Its successful hatching reflects the exceptional dedication and expertise of our animal care team.” - Chad Fifer, president and CEO of the Aquarium of Niagara

From May 2 through May 16, you can pay $1 per vote to select the name of the chick from the following three names, which honor the species’ Peruvian roots:



Cantuta – The national flower of Peru. This name also honors the chick’s great-grandmother, Rosebud, who hatched at the Aquarium in the 1990s.

– The national flower of Peru. This name also honors the chick’s great-grandmother, Rosebud, who hatched at the Aquarium in the 1990s. Machu – Inspired by Machu Picchu, the ancient Peruvian citadel. The chick’s brother, Cusco, was named for the nearby Incan capital in 2022.

– Inspired by Machu Picchu, the ancient Peruvian citadel. The chick’s brother, Cusco, was named for the nearby Incan capital in 2022. Sesenta – Spanish for “sixty,” celebrating both Peru’s most widely-spoken language and the Aquarium’s 60th anniversary.

You can vote online here. The winning name will be announced on May 17.

The aquarium said the chick will remain in the nest with its parents for several weeks and is not currently viewable from the public gallery.