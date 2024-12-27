Watch Now
Aquarium of Niagara hosts YuleTIDE Days through December 31

Post-holiday festivities for the family at the Aquarium
The Aquarium of Niagara is celebrating YuleTIDE Days offering a week of family-friendly activities, arts and crafts, and festive presentations.
NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Aquarium of Niagara is celebrating YuleTIDE Days offering a week of family-friendly activities, arts and crafts, and festive presentations.

Special guests are featured daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., including Buffalo Henna, the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum, and magician Nick Mambretti.

The event concludes on December 31 with a “Noon Year’s Eve” sea lion presentation featuring Elsa from Frozen. All activities are included with general admission.

Admission Prices:

  • Adults $25
  • Children $18
  • Free for ages 2 and under

You can find additional information on the Aquarium of Niagara website.

