Aquarium of Niagara hosts YuleTIDE Days through December 31

NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Aquarium of Niagara is celebrating YuleTIDE Days offering a week of family-friendly activities, arts and crafts, and festive presentations.

Special guests are featured daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., including Buffalo Henna, the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum, and magician Nick Mambretti.

The event concludes on December 31 with a “Noon Year’s Eve” sea lion presentation featuring Elsa from Frozen. All activities are included with general admission.

Admission Prices:



Adults $25

Children $18

Free for ages 2 and under

You can find additional information on the Aquarium of Niagara website.