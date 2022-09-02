Aquarium of Niagara asks public to vote on name for new penguin chick

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Aquarium of Niagara is asking for the public's help in choosing a name for its 23rd Humboldt penguin chick.

During the last week of August, the Aquarium received over 50 name submissions and raised nearly $2000 to help care for the endangered Humboldt penguin.

Three names were picked from the list of submissions:

Cusco

A city in southwestern Peru, since Humboldt penguins are Peruvian birds.

Gus

Named after "Gus, Gus" the mouse from Cinderella - the cartoon mouse loved treats and penguins are always on the hunt for their next snack.

Boldt

A shortened version of the species "Humboldt" and also a nod to the speed of the Humboldt penguin. The species can swim up to 25 miles per hour.



Voting is free and will run until Thursday, Sept. 8. The winner will be announced on Sept. 9.

You can currently see the penguin chick at the Aquarium of Niagara's "Penguin Coast" exhibit. He can be identified by a pink band on his right wing.

You can vote for the chick's new name, here.