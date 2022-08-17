Here is how you can help name a penguin chick at the Aquarium of Niagara

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Aquarium of Niagara is asking the public for help naming one of the newest members of its Humboldt penguin colony.

From August 17 through August 28, the public can submit a name for consideration with a $23 donation to the aquarium. Submissions can be made online here.

The male chick hatched at the aquarium in April and is the offspring of PJ, Jr. and Blanca who came to the aquarium in 2019 from the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle. They parented Smitty and Jules in 2020 and another male chick this April who has been named P.T.

The male chick that is in need of a name is currently on exhibit at Penguin Coast and can be identified by the pink band on his right wing.

“The Aquarium loves to make connections with our community through our animal ambassadors. This naming opportunity is a great way for the public to directly engage with our Humboldt penguins and support the Aquarium’s work toward making a difference for their counterparts in the wild.” - Aquarium of Niagara President & CEO Gary Siddall

Submissions can be made through August 28 and the animal care team will then select three finalist names for a public vote. The vote will go live on September 2 and the winning name will be announced on September 9.