Application approved for a headstone on Civil War soldier’s unmarked grave in Orleans County

ALBION, N.Y. (WKBW) — Civil War Union soldier Daniel Walterhouse may have died 100 years ago, but his memory is alive and well, all thanks to two middle school students in Albion, Kendall Peruzzini and Mary McCormick.

Walterhouse is among the many buried in unmarked graves at the Orleans County Alms House Cemetery in Albion.

WKBW According to the Historical Marker Database, The Orleans County Alms "Poor" House served the destitute, indigent, and infirmed of this community for over a century. For many, this cemetery became their final resting place, marked with either a simple stone and number, or no marker at all.

Earlier this month, after Peruzzini and McCormick got word from their former teacher, Tim Archer, that Walterhouse was buried a few miles away from the Carl I. Bergerson Middle School, without any recognition for his service. The girls got to work and found everything they could from military records to a group picture he’s in.

WKBW The group located this picture of the people that had lived in the Orleans County Alms House, but they don't know what Walterhouse looks like.

Peruzzini and McCormick felt so passionate that they took that headstone request to the Orleans County Legislature and received their full support. Then they applied for a headstone with the US Department of Veteran Affairs.

On Friday, a spokesperson from the Albion Central School District confirmed to 7 News that the Department of Veterans Affairs approved the application and the headstone will be delivered in a few weeks.

