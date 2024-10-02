‘Give him a proper burial’: Two Albion 8th graders apply for a headstone on Civil War soldier’s unmarked grave

ALBION, N.Y. (WKBW) — Civil War union soldier Daniel Walterhouse may have died 100 years ago, but his memory is alive and well, all thanks to two middle school girls in Albion, Kendall Peruzzini and Mary McCormick.

The Orleans County Alms House Cemetery in Albian is the final resting place for roughly 200 people who died more than a century years ago.

WKBW According to the Historical Marker Database, The Orleans County Alms "Poor" House served the destitute, indigent, and infirmed of this community for over a century. For many, this cemetery became their final resting place, marked with either a simple stone and number, or no marker at all.

Among the many buried in unmarked graves is Civil War veteran Daniel Walterhouse.

After Kendall and Mary got word from their former teacher, Tim Archer, that Walterhouse was buried a few miles away from the Carl I. Bergerson Middle School, without any recognition for his service, the girls got to work, and found everything they could from military records to a group picture he’s in.

WKBW The group located this picture of the people that had lived in the Orleans County Alms House, but they don't know what Walterhouse looks like.

“I can infer he was a good person, I mean he helped with the Civil War, and he was obviously on the union side, so he put a lot of work into abolishing slavery,” Mary said.

All that work wasn’t for themselves, it’s to honor a man they felt never got the recognition he deserved.

WKBW Albion Middle Schoolers Mary McCormick (left) and Kendall Peruzzini (right) have been researching Daniel Walterhouse since the Summer break.

“I really wanted to give him a headstone, because of all he’s been through. He had been stabbed in the leg,” Kendall said. “We really wanted to honor him and give him a proper burial and a headstone.”

“I feel he really really deserves it, especially as somebody who helped our country,” Mary said.

WKBW The group of amateur researchers found many documents where they believe Walterhouse's last name was misspelled as "Waterhouse."

The two 13-year-old girls felt so passionate, they took that headstone request to the Orleans County Legislature and received their full support. Now, all that’s left for them to do is to apply for a headstone with the US Department of Veteran Affairs, which when approved, will make one for Walterhouse, free of charge.

“This is all wonderful, and something that when they’re my age, they will look back and find themselves in a news clip like this and be able to tell their children and grandchildren about it,” Archer said.

If approved, the group will host a ceremony unveiling Walterhouse’s new headstone in the Spring.