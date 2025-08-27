Apple picking season begins at Becker Farms

GASPORT, N.Y. (WKBW)— Apple picking season is officially here, marking the start of one of Western New York’s most beloved fall traditions.

Co-owner Melinda Vizcarra says the farm is already harvesting early varieties like Ginger Gold and Gala, with dozens of other apples ripening throughout the fall.

Families like Jacob Gyder and his three-year-old daughter Violet are already filling the orchard rows. Visiting from Syracuse, the pair stopped by Becker Farms for a day of apple picking before Violet starts preschool.

“It’s just a great activity to do with kids,” Gyder said. “She’s going to reach up and pick one…we’ll probably go home and make apple crisp and maybe some applesauce.”

Along with apple picking, visitors can enjoy Becker Mountain slides, a corn maze, goat races, live music, and farm animals. Adults can also stop by Becker Brewing Company, which produces hard cider, and craft beer on-site along with the Vizcarra Vineyards.

Becker Farms is open daily through November, with weekend admission for activities and free weekday entry to the orchard. More information on hours, events, and tickets can be found on the farm’s website here.