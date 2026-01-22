Another wave of retail and dining locations announced for Station 12 in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another wave of retail and dining locations has been announced for Station 12, a new, upscale open-air shopping center coming to Amherst.

The businesses announced Thursday were:



Black & Blue Steak and Crab

Tempur-Pedic

The North Face

Warby Parker

“From the beginning, our goal with Station 12 has been to create a destination that serves the community. This next wave of businesses reflects the growing excitement and momentum behind Station 12. By introducing a diverse, high-quality mix of dining, retail, and lifestyle brands, we’re creating an experience that continues to evolve and brings lasting value to the Buffalo area.” - Brian Sciera, Senior Vice President, Leasing, WS Development

Last week, it was announced that Industrious would open a premium coworking location at Station 12 in late 2026.

The five businesses listed above join 12 other businesses that were announced in September 20205 and include:



Williams Sonoma

[solidcore]

Rowan

Pottery Barn

Oola Bowls

Just Salad

gorjana

FP Movement

Free People

EVEREVE

Anthropologie

Alo Yoga

Officials said Station 12 will also feature public art and green space for community gatherings. Construction is now underway with openings expected in late 2026.