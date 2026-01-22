Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Another wave of retail and dining locations announced for Station 12 in Amherst

WKBW
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another wave of retail and dining locations has been announced for Station 12, a new, upscale open-air shopping center coming to Amherst.

The businesses announced Thursday were:

  • Black & Blue Steak and Crab
  • Tempur-Pedic
  • The North Face
  • Warby Parker
“From the beginning, our goal with Station 12 has been to create a destination that serves the community. This next wave of businesses reflects the growing excitement and momentum behind Station 12. By introducing a diverse, high-quality mix of dining, retail, and lifestyle brands, we’re creating an experience that continues to evolve and brings lasting value to the Buffalo area.”
- Brian Sciera, Senior Vice President, Leasing, WS Development

Last week, it was announced that Industrious would open a premium coworking location at Station 12 in late 2026.

The five businesses listed above join 12 other businesses that were announced in September 20205 and include:

  • Williams Sonoma
  • [solidcore]
  • Rowan
  • Pottery Barn
  • Oola Bowls
  • Just Salad
  • gorjana
  • FP Movement
  • Free People
  • EVEREVE
  • Anthropologie
  • Alo Yoga

Officials said Station 12 will also feature public art and green space for community gatherings. Construction is now underway with openings expected in late 2026.

