Another Trader Joe's is coming to WNY and it could be open by December

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Western New York region may be just a few months away from a second Trader Joe's.

We spoke to Town of Clarence Supervisor Patrick Casilio in January, who said the grocery store was proposed to go in the old Applebee's spot at 5017 Transit Road in Clarence, just north of Sheridan Drive.

We caught up with Supervisor Casilio again on Friday, who spoke about construction getting the green light.

"Everything is signed off, everything is good to go," Casilio said.

Casilio told 7 News the plans for the new Trader Joe's at 5017 Transit Road have received final approval, permits are now in order, and construction is expected to begin as early as next week.

He also said that the hope is that the new location will be open to the public in December.

Currently, the only Trader Joe's in Western New York is located at 1565 Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst.