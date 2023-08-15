Another edition of Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen's special cereal is coming to a supermarket near you

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen can once again be part of your complete breakfast.

PLB Sports & Entertainment has rolled out the fourth edition of Josh's Jaqs, a red and blue frosted fruit oats cereal that bears the name of the Bills' star quarterback.

This year's edition features the viral image of number 17 hurdling over Kansas City Chief's Safety Justin Reid in last season's epic Week 6 win over the Bills' conference rivals.

PLB Sports & Entertainment A fourth edition of Josh's Jaqs has launched.

The cereal is sold at local Tops and Wegmans stores and is also available at PLBSE.com.

All proceeds will once again benefit Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo. This season's box also sports a QR code that allows fans and collectors to donate directly to the hospital, where the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing was dedicated in 2021 in memory of Allen's grandmother.