Another member of Buffalo Police leadership leaving the department

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another member of Buffalo Police leadership is leaving the department.

Sources told 7 News early Wednesday that Buffalo Police Deputy Commissioner Dawn Kent submitted her retirement papers.

City of Buffalo Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon issued a statement Wednesday evening confirming Kent's retirement.

“I want to thank Buffalo Police Department Deputy Commissioner Dawn Kent for her dedicated service to the City of Buffalo. Throughout my tenure in government, I have had a great working relationship with Deputy Commissioner Kent, and I wish her the best in her future endeavors." - Acting Mayor Scanlon

Kent's retirement comes just days after Joseph Gramaglia resigned as Buffalo Police Commissioner and Alphonso Wright was named Acting Commissioner. You can read more about the shake-up here.

Acting Mayor Scanlon said Monday that Gramaglia would return to the rank of captain but sources told 7 News that Gramaglia submitted his retirement papers on Tuesday.

