President of Buffalo police union reacts to the department's leadership shakeup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A day after Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia unexpectedly resigned and Deputy Commissioner Alphonso Wright was named acting commissioner, the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association president reacted to the shakeup.

“Our morale is a little higher," said John Davidson, who became the new PBA president on New Year's Day. "We're really looking forward to working with Commissioner Al Wright. I had the pleasure of working with him as a police officer while he was the chief of C District and we're looking forward to having support while doing our jobs.”

Davidson said some rank-and-file officers had issues with Gramaglia, who served as commissioner from March 2022 and has been a member of the Buffalo Police Department for three decades.

"When we're out there policing, we just want to be supported by the commissioner and not hammered for secondary issues such as not having a turtleneck on when...the weather maybe doesn't quite warrant it. Things of that nature," Davidson said. “I wouldn't say that there was too much discipline...I would say that there was unnecessary discipline.”

Davidson said that officers like that Acting Commissioner Wright is a big proponent of community policing.

“I know [Wright is] very large and big on community policing and working within the public and getting out of your cars and shaking hands and being a part of the community," said Davidson.

He also said that so far, they like Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon's approach to policing which he said would involve more police on the streets and an emphasis on quality-of-life crimes.

“Currently, as it stands, we are a fan of the mayor," Davidson said. "He seems to be involved in fixing Buffalo and keeping Buffalo on the right track and improving Buffalo. And as officers in the city of Buffalo, we love the idea of Buffalo being bigger, better, stronger.”

Sources told me that Gramaglia will not be staying with the department and submitted his retirement papers on Tuesday.