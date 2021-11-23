Angelica woman arrested, accused of drilling into vehicles' fuel tanks to steal gas

ANGELICA, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Angelica woman faces three counts of criminal mischief and three counts of petit larceny in connection to theft of gasoline from vehicles in the village.

Rachel A. Frank, 50, was arrested by New York State Police troopers on Friday. Troopers were investigating three separate vehicles that had been damaged in Angelica. Each had holes drilled into their fuel tanks.

As a result of their investigation, troopers concluded that Frank had drilled the holes in order to steal gas to use in her vehicle.

Frank was arrested, processed and released on appearance tickets. She is due to appear in Village of Angelica Court in January.