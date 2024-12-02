'An incredible story': NYS Troopers rescue woman in need of heart transplant who was stranded on Rt. 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a life-or-death situation on Route 5 on Friday. Snowy conditions left drivers stranded and New York State Troopers stepped up to save a 64-year-old woman.

"This is an incredible story of perseverance and coordination," said Trooper James O'Callaghan, Troop A Public Information Officer. "The actions of the Troopers, medical staff, and transportation teams highlight how critical teamwork and quick thinking can save lives, even in the face of severe weather conditions."

The woman and her husband were to Cleveland Clinic to get a heart transplant.

While driving through the Town of Portland in Chautauqua County, the woman and her husband got stuck, per police.

New York State Police Troopers helping the woman onto a plane in Jamestown



The woman was on a battery-powered heart pump, but things were getting critical, so her husband called a nurse, who then called state police.

Troopers got the couple out and drove her to the Jamestown airport where she was flown to Cleveland to get her transplant.

"It’s heartening to see such dedication to ensuring a patient received a life-saving heart transplant despite the challenges posed by the snowstorm," said Trooper O'Callaghan.

From Thanksgiving to Sunday, troopers helped more than 100 disabled vehicles and investigated 82 damage collisions and seven personal injury incidents.