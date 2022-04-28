Amplifying the voices of WNY students at the "Youth Voice Conference" May 6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week, more than 100 students in our area are preparing for a big event. They're going to take the stage in front of an audience of hundreds, sharing things that they're passionate about and having their voices heard.

"Teenagers are often the most important and often the most ignored generation. When we listen to them, you're hearing a voice that is going to become a leader," said Deborah Bertlesman, a 9th grade English teacher at Frederick Law Olmsted School at Kensington.

Students will present topics at the Youth Voices Conference, put on by the Center for English Teaching at Buffalo State.

"My students can make mini documentaries, podcasts, they can do spoken word pieces, they can do TED talks. They are given the opportunity to present what they care about most in the world in the way that makes the most sense to them," said Bertlesman.

Let's meet four of the students taking part:

Chase Wood, 15

Adnan Hossein, 14

Topic: Benefits of online learning for those who can't afford post-secondary education Presenting: Slideshow Inspiration: Worrying about college and exploring topics online on his own Future goals: Computer science/machine learning Quote: "It's not something that should be forced upon people...it should be given to the masses and people who are open to it should do it."



Aliela Mfuranzima, 14

Topic: Assimilation in the context of immigration Presenting: Spoken word Inspiration: She's experienced issues as an immigrant herself Future goals: To be an Orthodontist Quote: "It's little things like mocking people's accents...all we're trying to do is make a better life for people."

Olive Stasio, 14

Topic: Culturally inclusive school lunches Presenting: TED Talk Inspiration: Eating lunch with friends who didn't have the food they needed Future goals: Biomedicine/Biochemistry Quote: "This now is a better opportunity to speak to more people. This can spark so many people talking about it."



The event takes place at Buffalo State from 4-8:30 on May 6, admission is free. Registration begins at 4.

"Not only giving students a chance to be heard, it's also powerful to see adults listening and that can be a rare thing sometimes," said Kristen Pastore-Capuana, Assistant Director of WNY Network of English Teachers.